B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Telos worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Telos by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $279.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Telos had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Telos from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

