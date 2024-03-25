B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 181.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,356,000. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,739,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $52.11 on Monday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

