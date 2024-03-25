Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.73

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 25279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Banco Santander Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

