Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.73

The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 25279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 547,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,038,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after acquiring an additional 298,818 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

Featured Articles

