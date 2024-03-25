BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIGC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762,437 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in BigCommerce by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 904,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BigCommerce by 22.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,266,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in BigCommerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
