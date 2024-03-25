BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Evergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $51.63 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

