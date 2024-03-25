BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,150 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Baxter International

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.