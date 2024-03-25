BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,150 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

