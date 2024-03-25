BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $74,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,658 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 376,626 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in HP by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,788 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of HP by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,177 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

