BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PULS. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

