BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $419.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.08 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.