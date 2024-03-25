BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 340 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $155.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.