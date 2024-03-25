BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $79,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 651 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.84 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.56 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

