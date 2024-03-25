BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NVS opened at $96.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85. Novartis AG has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

