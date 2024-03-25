BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.63% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

