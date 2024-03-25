BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 705,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180,169 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 82.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,020,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after buying an additional 537,627 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $11.96 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.