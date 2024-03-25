BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth $3,655,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 14,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LCTD stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $597.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

