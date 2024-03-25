Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $31.23 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $222,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,630,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,288,000 after buying an additional 73,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,598,000 after buying an additional 550,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 84,139 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,383,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

