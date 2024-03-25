Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.40 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OBDC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

View Our Latest Report on OBDC

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.