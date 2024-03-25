Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,624.73 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,574.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3,306.96.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

