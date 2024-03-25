Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,624.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,574.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3,306.96.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

