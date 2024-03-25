Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stake Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,067 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Bowlero by 159.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bowlero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Bowlero Stock Performance

BOWL opened at $13.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 0.48. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. Research analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

