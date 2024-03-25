Britvic (LON:BVIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $801.50

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 801.50 ($10.20) and last traded at GBX 802.50 ($10.22), with a volume of 23724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810.37 ($10.32).

Britvic Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 862.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 852.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,673.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 40,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.28), for a total transaction of £362,568.92 ($461,577.24). Insiders purchased 52 shares of company stock worth $44,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

