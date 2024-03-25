Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 36,382 Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,393,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 91,424 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,487.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,179 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

