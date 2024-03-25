Brookstone Capital Management Has $623,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $142.56 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.96.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

