Brookstone Capital Management Has $878,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,560. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.38. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

