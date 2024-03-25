Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $814,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VIS stock opened at $242.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.27 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.81 and a 200-day moving average of $211.67.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

