Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.