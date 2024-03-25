Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

