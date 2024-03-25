Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,812 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $583.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

