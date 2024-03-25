BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of BSRTF opened at $10.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

