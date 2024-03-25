BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $102.54 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,803,000 after buying an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,063,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after purchasing an additional 312,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.