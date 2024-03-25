Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 231.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $98.22 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.