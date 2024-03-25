Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,643,000 after buying an additional 3,558,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %

CPB opened at $43.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.