Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CP opened at C$121.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.25132 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total transaction of C$183,225.00. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

