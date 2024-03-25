Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1415 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CP opened at $89.28 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,750,000 after buying an additional 585,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,986,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,736,000 after buying an additional 2,201,162 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,643,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,584,000 after buying an additional 2,197,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
