Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1415 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CP opened at $89.28 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,750,000 after buying an additional 585,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,986,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,736,000 after buying an additional 2,201,162 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,643,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,584,000 after buying an additional 2,197,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

