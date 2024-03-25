Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Cardinal Energy stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

