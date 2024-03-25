Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys 514 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $113.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

