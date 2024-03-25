Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $180.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.97.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.