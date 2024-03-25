CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CESDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
