CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$708,060.28 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$4.67 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.654979 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.43.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

