Chad Verbowski Sells 8,086 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,276,000 after acquiring an additional 647,251 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Confluent by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

