Charles Goode Purchases 67,081 Shares of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Goode purchased 67,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.91 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$329,636.03 ($216,865.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Diversified United Investment’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

