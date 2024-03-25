Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP opened at $165.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.53. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

