Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Position Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $86.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

