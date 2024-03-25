Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,378 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $414,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $154.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

