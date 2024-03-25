Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,721,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,804,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,678,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.66 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.