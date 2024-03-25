CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $201,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Masco were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

