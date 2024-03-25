CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $205,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.0 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $126.51 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAIC

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.