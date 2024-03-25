CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 1,370 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after buying an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $179.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $287.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.