CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 558 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 289,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $150.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

